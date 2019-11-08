Greg Hardy Fires Back At ‘Felon’ Derrick Lewis For Recent Criticisms

Spread the word!













It sounds like Greg Hardy is getting fed up with the criticism coming his way from fellow UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis. Since joining the UFC, Hardy has been subject to criticism due to his history of domestic violence.

However, Lewis has been the more vocal of the MMA community, making it clear he’d like to fight Hardy if the opportunity ever presented itself. Speaking to Russian media outlet RT Sport over the weekend, Hardy responded to Lewis’ criticisms, bringing up Lewis’ own history with the law, calling “The Black Beast” a “felon.” (H/T MMA Fighting)

“I think he’s like a felon,” Hardy said. “He’s been to prison. I just don’t think somebody that’s been to prison is allowed to say what the standard is… We don’t listen to people that contradict themselves.”

Lewis did, in fact, serve time in jail from an aggravated assault charge when he was in high school. He allegedly beat down a Ku Klux Klan member who insulted him. Since coming out of jail, Lewis has been very open about his past struggles, and how MMA has helped him move past them.

Hardy has stepped in on short-notice to co-main event UFC Moscow tomorrow against the top-ranked Alexander Volkov. If Hardy picks up the upset win, a fight against Lewis wouldn’t be completely out of the realm of possibilities.

What do you think about Hardy’s response to Lewis’ recent criticisms?