Greg Hardy Claims He Can Be ‘Michael Jordan’ Of Fight Sports

While there was a healthy amount of boos hurled Greg Hardy’s way at UFC Ft. Lauderdale, the “Prince of War” didn’t hear a one.

Hardy is choosing to keep the past in the past and focus on his future, which the former NFL star thinks is pretty bright. He even claims he can be the ‘Michael Jordan’ of fighting sports.

“To come over here and transition to a place where “Titan” isn’t the right justification for what these (fighters) are,” Hardy said during the post-fight presser (h/t bloodyelbow). “It’s amazing. And I just don’t think these heights have been reached yet.”

“I’m the fights sports’ athlete version of what Michael Jordan could be. This is just getting started. We’re scratching the surface, basically.”

Hardy seems to think he will be able to MMA fans over with his work ethic, personality, and explosive performances. But considering his past domestic violence run-ins and a generally unlikable demeanor, Hardy has his work cut out for him.

Regardless, the “Prince of War” insists that when you really listen, you can’t even hear the boos.

“If you really listen, there’s less and less boos, man. All I hear is the crowd. All I hear is the people that appreciate me,” he said.

“People are gonna boo, it happens. But all I heard was cheers, man. I heard people that love me, I heard my crowd, my fans, the people that I’ve embraced came down here, people who’ve been living here for two, three years accept me and enjoy what I put out.”

“That was the best feeling, just to know that they enjoy what I put out,” he added.

With the win, Hardy improved his record to 4-1, with all of his victories coming via stoppage.