Gray Maynard Released By UFC

It looks like Gray Maynard’s run with the UFC has come to an end. Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Maynard confirmed he and the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion have gone their separate ways.

“I don’t know. We’re trying to work some stuff out,” Maynard said. “I’m not with the UFC anymore, so I’m trying to work some stuff out, check what’s going to make sense, and probably be at featherweight. So that’s the next step.

“It’s wide open. I’ve always dealt with the UFC like on a contractual term, and just kind of who I’m going up against, and basically, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s do it.’ And now that I’m done, I kind of wanted to have a manager and let them deal with it.”

Maynard burst onto the UFC scene back in 2007 as part of one of the best seasons ever of “The Ultimate Fighter” in season five. Although he did not win the season, Maynard did earn a contract with the UFC. Over the course of his time with the promotion, Maynard challenged for the lightweight title twice. Maynard never got his hands on UFC gold, but did put on one of the best fights ever with Frankie Edgar in 2011.

Now, Maynard is a free agent and will likely find a new home to return to fighting action in 2020.

What do you think about the UFC parting ways with Maynard?