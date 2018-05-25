Graphic Video: Fighter Sustains Brutal Injury At Bellator 200

British featherweight Tom Mearns’ Bellator debut at today’s Bellator 200 from the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England, turned out to be a brutal one.

Facing Mike Ekundayo, who was also making his Bellator debut, Mearns’ arm was bent at a gruesome angle as he grappled Ekundayo from bottom position in the second round, forcing the referee to call off the fight just over one minute into the frame.

It was a brutal scene as Mearns’ arm dangled from an unnatural angle. You can check out the injury below, but be warned it’s not for the squeamish:

OUCH!#Bellator200 prelims LIVE now on the Bellator app! pic.twitter.com/lgetmX5lBr — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) May 25, 2018