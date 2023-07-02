Off the back of his third consecutive victory in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 76 last night, streaking lightweight contender, Grant Dawson has issued a stark warning to division champion, Islam Makhachev – describing himself as the Russian’s eventual “replacement” atop the weight class.

Dawson, a staple of American Top Team under the tutelage of Mike Brown, turned in a hugely-dominant unanimous decision win over the highly-touted, Damir Ismagulov – adding to a run of prior wins over both Mark O. Madsen, and Jared Gordon – submitting the pair with rear-naked chokes stoppages.

Boasting a stunning nine-fight undefeated run with the promotion, Dawson, who’s sole outing without a win came in the form of a close, majority draw outing against Ricky Glenn back in 2021 – had landed consecutive wins over Julian Erosa, Michael Trizano, Darrick Minner, Nad Narimani, and Leonardo Santos following his move from Dana White’s Contender Series.

Grant Dawson issues warning to champion, Islam Makhachev

Currently clinching the number fifteen ranking in the official lightweight pile, Dawson issued a warning to Makhachev following his UFC Vegas 76 win over Ismagulov.

“Islam Makhachev, you are the GOAT, but I am your replacement,” Grant Dawson told UFC color-commentator, Michael Bisping during his post-fight Octagon interview.”

Winning vacant lightweight gold back in October of last year against former champion, Charles Oliveira, Makhachev submitted the Brazilian with a second round arm-triangle choke.

Returning to the Octagon at UFC 284 back in February, Makhachev turned in his first successful title defense with a close, unanimous decision win over featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski.

Yet to be booked for his return to the Octagon – Makhachev is expected to headline UFC 294 in October in Abu Dhabi, UAE – taking on the aforenoted, Oliveira in a title re-run in his return to the Middle East.