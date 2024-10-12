Alexandre Pantoja books flyweight title fight with newcomer Kai Asakura at UFC 310

Undisputed flyweight gold holder, Alexandre Pantoja will look to successfully defend his flyweight crown for the third time — as he takes on Japanese promotional newcomer, Kai Asakura in the co-main event of UFC 310 on December 7. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pantoja, the current undisputed flyweight titleholder, most recently headlined UFC 301 back in May in his native Brazil, battling to a unanimous judging win over Australian challenger, Steve Erceg in a back-and-forth title clash in Rio de Janeiro.

As for Asakura, the former two-time Rizin FF bantamweight gold holder, will make his Octagon bow in an immediate title fight before the close of the year in December — fresh from a second round knockout win over Juan Archuleta back in December of last year in Saitama.

Alexandre Pantoja set to take on Kai Asakura in UFC 310 title fight in December

News of Alexandre Pantoja’s title fight against the surging Kai Asakura was first reported by UFC CEO, Dana White on his official social media this evening.

Breaking news!!!#UFC310: Muhammad vs Rakhmonov is LIVE December 7th from Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/woLuZObLXV — danawhite (@danawhite) October 12, 2024

In the midst of an impressive six-fight winning spree, Alexandre Pantoja minted himself as the undisputed flyweight champion back in July of last year during International Fight Week, landing a second professional win over multiple-time championship holder, Brandon Moreno.

And successfully defending his 125lbs championship for the first time in another rematch against incoming headliner, Brandon Royval, Pantoja scored another unanimous decision victory before his judging win over challenger, Erceg earlier this summer.

Himself riding an impressive run of five wins in his last six outings under the Rizin FF banner, Asakura, a native of Aichi, has put his striking talents to good use recently — racking up thirteenth professional knockout win with his stoppage against Bellator MMA star, Archuleta

Mandatory Credit: Rizin FF

Spending the majority of his career under the banner of Rizin FF, Asakura has landed notable triumphs over the likes of Manel Kape, Kyoji Horiguchi, Hiromasa Ogikubo, as well as the above-mentioned, Archuleta.