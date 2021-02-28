A video of Jiu-jitsu icon Gordon Ryan slapping Andre Galvao went viral online earlier this weekend.

This altercation took the BJJ community by storm and many are left wondering what caused the rift between the two grappling stars.

After submitting Roberto Jimenez via a mounted armbar at the “Who’s Number One” event, Ryan would end up in a scuffle with former Strikeforce fighter and fellow BJJ master, Galvao. The two crossed paths backstage with an open slap hitting the face of the Brazilian.

Ryan later got into it again with his rival only this time he explained exactly what happend.

“Ok, talk. I’m getting ready to do an interview.” Ryan said. “Sorry, the athletes have to do interviews after fights. Maybe if you fought you’d have to do interviews. I’m acting like a little kid? Yeah, that’s right. I went to shake your hand, you flipped me off. Because that’s what you do after a competition. You flipped me off.”

“Then you came up to me and pushed me and called me a pushy, and I smacked you in your f*cking mouth hand you walked away from me. So back the [expletive] up, go away, and let me do my interview. Let me do my interview. Walk away. Be respectful.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

It only took a few words from Galvao to get the 3X ADCC Champion riled up and his hand was thrown in a catalyst. One thing to note from all of this: don’t get in the way of Ryan doing his interviews.

