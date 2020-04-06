Go Behind-The-Scenes Of Conor McGregor’s UFC Debut (Video)

Spread the word!













On this day seven years ago on April 6, 2013, Conor McGregor made his UFC debut in Stockholm, Sweden, when he defeated Marcus Brimage via TKO.

The rest, as they say, is history as McGregor went on to not only become a two-weight UFC champion but also the biggest star in combat sports today.

To commemorate that occasion, TheMacLife uploaded behind-the-scenes footage of McGregor before his debut against Brimage.

The footage — courtesy of McGregor’s head coach at Straight Blast Gym Ireland, John Kavanagh — shows the Irishman getting ready for weigh-ins, taking part in photoshoots and reflecting on the experience as it happens.

It also includes snippets from Kavanagh and footage of McGregor as he’s officially weighing in.

You can watch it below:

What do you make of the footage?