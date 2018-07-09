Glover Teixeira Receives New Opponent At UFC Hamburg

Glover Teixeira has received a new opponent for the upcoming UFC Hamburg event.

It was originally announced that the former title contender would fight Ilir Latifi in a light heavyweight showdown at the upcoming UFC Hamburg (UFC Fight Night 134) event. However, Latifi had to pull out of the fight with an injury.

According to a report by MMA Fighting, Corey Anderson, who has been asking for the fight through the power of social media, will fight Teixeira at the show. Anderson also announced via Instagram that he has signed a new contract with the UFC.

Anderson is coming off a decision victory over Patrick Cummins in April after suffering losses to Jimi Manuwa and Ovince Saint Preux in 2017.

On the flip side, Teixeira scored a KO victory over Misha Cirkunov in his most recent bout. This comes off him suffering a KO loss to contender Alexander Gustafsson. He’s 5-2 in his past seven fights overall.

UFC Hamburg (UFC Fight Night 134) is set to take place on July 22, 2018, at Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany.



The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. Here is the updated card for this event:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 2 p.m. ET)

Mauricio Rua vs. Anthony Smith

Corey Anderson vs. Glover Teixeira

Stefan Struve vs. Marcin Tybura

Abu Azaitar vs. Vitor Miranda

Marc Diakiese vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Alan Jouban vs. Danny Roberts

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 12 p.m. ET)

Damir Hadzovic vs. Nick Hein

Bartosz Fabinski vs. Emil Meek

Justin Ledet vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Jeremy Kimball vs. Darko Stosic

Pingyuan Liu vs. Damian Stasiak

Davey Grant vs. Manny Bermudez

Nad Narimani vs Khalid Taha