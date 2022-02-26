UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira will have to wait a bit longer to put his title on the line against Jiri Prochazka.

It’s unclear what the reasoning is for the push-back, but Teixeira will now face Prochazka at UFC 275 in June. Teixeira announced the news during a recent interview with Canal Combate.

Teixeira earned the title over Jan Blachowicz in a massive upset at UFC 267. At 42-years-old, he has shattered the notion that veterans can’t still compete for UFC titles.

Glover Teixeira confirmed live for @canalcombate with @vevyrodrigues that his first title defense against Jiri Prochazka has been moved to #UFC275 in June, location TBD — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) February 27, 2022

Glover Teixeira Vs. Jiri Prochazka Delayed For Undisclosed Reasons

UFC 275 doesn’t have a specific date or location as of yet, but that could be changed in the coming weeks. The winner of Teixeira vs. Prochazka could face a slew of contenders at 205 pounds.

Prochazka has been on a tear with 12 straight victories, including back-to-back wins over Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes to begin his UFC tenure. Before making it to the UFC and getting the shot against Teixeira, Prochazka earned dominant wins in Rizin over C.B. Dollaway and Fabio Maldonado.

Teixeira has fought all of the top light heavyweights since he first debuted for the promotion back in 2012. After falling short of a title against Jon Jones at UFC 172, Teixeira would win five straight over the likes of Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith to secure the title shot against Blachowicz.

the UFC light heavyweight title picture is quite interesting, to say the least. Santos will face Magomed Ankalaev in just a couple of weeks, and the winner could get either Teixeira or Prochazka next.

Teixeira’s last challenger, Blachowicz will face Aleksandar Rakic later this year. The fight was supposed to take place next month but was called off due to Blachowicz suffering an injury.

What is your prediction for Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.