Finally expected to challenge for UFC welterweight gold for the first time in his career, streaking Brazilian all-rounder, Gilbert Burns has boldly claimed that he is capable of submitting former Sanford MMA teammate, Kamaru Usman anywhere, or anytime during their UFC 258 headliner this weekend.

Drawing the undisputed titleholder at the third time of asking, Burns was initially slated to challenge for championship spoils at UFC 251 on ‘Fight Island’ in July last, until a positive COVID-19 test forced him from the clash. Usman would go on to defeat short-notice replacement, Jorge Masvidal in a relatively comfortable unanimous decision victory.

Earmarked for a possible UFC 256 clash in December, Usman revealed to promotional brass that he was still dealing with some injuries after receiving stem cell treatment the month prior, and would require more time to recover and recuperate.

Training partners at Sanford MMA in Florida under the renowned, Henri Hooft, Burns and Usman have both spoken on their time under the same banner, with the latter recently relocating to Colorado — drawing tutelage from another esteemed head coach, Trevor Wittman.

Much has been made of the familiarity shared by both welterweights ahead of their championship matchup at the UFC Apex facility in ‘Sin City’, and Burns believes he’s got the ability to finish Usman with a submission no matter where the fight goes, or how long it takes place.

“I know I can submit him (Kamaru Usman) anywhere, anytime,” Burns said during a media day ahead of Saturday’s main event. “In the bottom, on the top, on the cage — anywhere. He knows I can submit him, he might watch out for this because he knows. Like he said, ‘Oh people know who’s gonna win’, yeah they know — he knows, he knows too.“

A decorated 2nd. degree Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt under ‘Fofitio’ Barros, Burns is a four-time gold medalist across four both gi and no-gi Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world championships.

Utilising his grappling and wrestling to nullify Tyron Woodley on his way to the number one contender rank back at UFC Vegas in May, Burns has managed eight submission stoppages in his professional mixed martial arts career.

A proficient striker with heavy-hands to boot, the Niteroi native has found submission wins over the likes of Christos Giagos, Alex Oliveira, and Mike Davis during his promotional stint.

From eighteen professional outings, Usman holds a 17-1 record, with his sole career defeat coming by way of rear-naked choke back in his second professional walk.