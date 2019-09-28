Gilbert Burns Bests Gunnar Nelson – UFC Copenhagen Results

Spread the word!













Next up at UFC Copenhagen is a grappling fest between Gilbert Burns and Gunnar Nelson.

Round 1:

Nelson catches a kick but Burns backs him off with a hook. Leg kick from Nelson connects. A nice combination connects for Nelson. Burns returns with a leg kick. Nice side kick to the body lands for Nelson, but Burns lands a nice strike inside the pocket. A takedown from Nelson and he tries to get from a posture position to top position. Burns threatens with a leg lock but Nelson ends the round postured up.

Round 2:

Big leg kicks from Nelson to open the round, he shoots in on a takedown and eats some shots before getting Burns against the cage. They separate and Burns lands a big right hand. A brief clinch up again but that doesn’t last long. Back clinch from Nelson, but Burns gets a judo throw, Nelson gets to his feet but Burns locks up the neck. He’s threatening an anaconda choke now. Nelson slips out and Burns goes to work from the top to end the round.

Round 3:

Nelson shoots in on a takedown against the cage but Burns defends nicely. Burns lands a nice shot to get separation and Nelson responds with a leg kick. Burns gets a big slam takedown with 30 seconds left in the round. Tries to take the back but Nelson gets to his feet, only to have Burns stuck on him against the cage. The round comes to an end.

Official Result: Gilbert Burns def. Gunnar Nelson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)