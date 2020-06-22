Gilbert Burns Calls For Conor McGregor To Be Removed From UFC Rankings

Spread the word!













McGregor Still Remains In Lightweight Ranks

Gilbert Burns believes Conor McGregor should be off the UFC rankings.

McGregor recently announced his retirement earlier this month following the conclusion of the UFC 250 pay-per-view. Although it was his third retirement in the space of four years with many observers being skeptical about the claim, it does appear to be genuine at least for the time being.

Another prominent fighter who announced he would be retiring was Henry Cejudo following his bantamweight title defense over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 last month. Like McGregor, many were skeptical about Cejudo’s retirement and felt it was a negotiation tactic.

However, to the surprise of many, Cejudo was removed from the UFC rankings a couple of days later with the bantamweight title also being made vacant. “Triple C” would officially confirm his retirement soon after.

With McGregor, it’s been over two weeks since his supposed retirement claim and yet, he remains in the top five of the lightweight rankings — something Burns made sure to point out.

“Cejudo retired they took him out of the rankings very quickly let’s do it with Connor as well! 🤔🤔🤔”

While Burns was likely just defending a fellow Ali Abdelaziz client, he does bring up an interesting point.

Do you think McGregor should removed from the rankings?