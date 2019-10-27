Gilbert Burns Begs Dana White For Ben Askren Fight: Let Me Finish The Job

Spread the word!













UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns wants a crack at Ben Askren after his UFC Singapore loss to Demian Maia. Earlier today, Askren suffered a third-round submission loss to Maia where he was rendered unconscious.

Now, Maia is on a two-fight losing streak, no longer undefeated, and at 35-years-old, his championship window seems to be closing. Many believe Askren could be considering retirement after back-to-back losses to Maia and Jorge Masvidal. Burns took to Twitter after UFC Singapore to ask UFC president Dana White to allow him to “finish the job,” and fight Askren next.

“Uncle @danawhite please don’t cut @Benaskren after all these losses. I know he looked bad… actually terrible, but Please give him 1 more shot! And let me finish the job. Ben let’s do this now otherwise you’ll get cut n I won’t do the grappling superfight u keep begging me for.”

Uncle @danawhite please don’t cut @Benaskren after all these losses. I know he looked bad… actually terrible, but Please give him 1 more shot! And let me finish the job. Ben let’s do this now otherwise you'll get cut n I won’t do the grappling superfight u keep begging me for. pic.twitter.com/lcHAYVKSRU — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 26, 2019

Burns is one of the better grapplers at 170 pounds himself. A matchup between the Brazilian and Askren would certainly be an entertaining ground fight. Burns is currently on a four-fight win streak, and comes off of a big unanimous decision victory over Gunnar Nelson in Denmark.

What do you think about a potential fight between Burns and Askren?