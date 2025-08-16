Michał Oleksiejczuk Tears Through Gerald Meerschaert with Dominant First-Round Finish – UFC 319 Highlights

Michał Oleksiejczuk made easy work of Gerald Meerschaert at UFC 319 in Chicago.

From the opening bell, it was abundantly clear what Meerschaert’s game plan was — get the fight to the canvas. Unfortunately, his generic and uninspired shots failed to get anything even resembling a successful takedown. That allowed Oleksiejczuk to unleash his hands and connect with a vicious combination that put ‘GM3’ on the mat just before the three-minute mark of the fight.

With Meerschaert compromised, Oleksiejczuk unleashed a flurry of ground and pound strikes.

After ample warning to fight back, referee Herb Dean finally stepped in, saving Meerschaert from further punishment and handing the Polish powerhouse his ninth win inside the Octagon.



Official Result: Michał Oleksiejczuk def. Gerald Meerschaert via TKO (strikes) 3:03 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk at UFC 319: