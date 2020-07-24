Due to his opponent falling out, Gerald Meerschaert will be making the jump in weight up from middleweight to light heavyweight in order to take on Ed Herman at the UFC’s event on August 1st.

D.U.Jung out. Ed Herman will now fight Gerald Meerschaert at UFC event on August 1st. #UFC #MMA #UFCESPN pic.twitter.com/RIZzTAWoXz — MaRCeL DoRFF 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) July 23, 2020

Meerschaert is looking to get back into the win column after his knockout loss to Ian Heinisch at UFC 250 earlier this year. Herman is coming off a two-fight winning streak with his last victory over Khadis Ibragimov in December of last year.

The match up is set to join the UFC’s August 1st event to be headlined by middleweights Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan.

A fight that has been rescheduled multiple times will finally go down seeing up and coming prospect Shahbazyan showcase his ability against the UFC veteran Derek Brunson. Since losing to the now middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in November of 2018, Bruson has put together a winning streak taking out two of the UFC’s most promising prospects Ian Heinisch and Elias Theodorou. Shahbazyan who has found finishes in all three of his UFC fights so far will look to continue this streak and cement himself further into the elite within the middleweight division.

In the co-main event of the evening, there will be a match-up between ranked welterweight Vincente Luque and the always exciting Randy Brown. Luque who is coming off a victory over Niko Price earlier this year will be attempting to maintain his ranking by ending Randy Brown’s two fight win streak he accumulated over 2019.

The only other currently confirmed match-up for this card is a matchup between top women’s flyweight contenders Joanne Calderwood and Jennifer Maia.

Taking this fight on short notice, Calderwood had been sitting out awaiting her previously scheduled title fight with Valentina Schevchenko before deciding to take this match-up against Maia with all signs pointing at the winner of this getting the next shot at the title.