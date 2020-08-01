UFC Vegas 5 has taken a huge hit just a few hours before the fights are set to begin. Gerald Meerschaert was set to step up to light-heavyweight to face Ed Herman on the main card in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, it has been revealed Meerschaert has tested positive for the coronavirus and the fight has therefore been removed from tonight’s schedule.
Meerschaert took to social media to confirm news of his positive test, he wrote.
“Tested positive for Covid so fights off. Feel healthy and will do everything I can to keep it that way and keep those around me safe.”
The UFC Vegas 5 card will now proceed with just nine fights. Check out the new line-up below.
MAIN CARD
Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
Joanne Calderwood vs. Jennifer Maia
Randy Brown vs. Vicente Luque
Bobby Green vs. Lando Vannata
Trevin Giles vs. Kevin Holland
PRELIMS
Jonathan Martinez vs. Frankie Saenz
Nate Maness vs. Johnny Munoz
Vince Cachero vs. Jamall Emmers
Cody Durden vs. Chris Gutierrez
Are you disappointed to see Gerald Meerschaert vs. Ed Herman is off this card?