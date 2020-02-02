Gegard Mousasi Open To Douglas Lima Fight For Vacant Middleweight Title

Spread the word!













Former Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi is hungry to regain his title.

The former UFC star lost his middleweight strap after getting outpointed by Rafael Lovato Jr. back in June. He has since rebounded with a split decision win over Lyoto Machida.

And with the news that Lovato is dealing with a brain condition that will keep him on the sidelines indefinitely, Mousasi could find himself challenging for the title again.

Although Lovato has not vacated his title or been stripped, it could very well be a possibility if he is unable to fight in the near future. And Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima recently expressed his interest in challenging Mousasi for a vacant title.

That sounds fine by Mousasi, who is also open to facing John Salter for a potential vacant belt.

“Bellator, send me the next victim. I’m hungry,” Mousasi tweeted. “@JohnSalter_mma or @PhenomLima, I am down for either. @BellatorMMA@MikeKoganMMA@ScottCoker.”

A Mousasi vs. Lima fight would be a very intriguing contest and certainly one of the biggest fights Bellator would be able to put out.

We’ll just have to see if that’s something Bellator president Scott Coker is also interested in, especially after seeing Mousasi dominate then welterweight champion Rory MacDonald back in 2018.

What do you think of a Mousasi vs. Lima matchup?