Gegard Mousasi believes Jake Paul will beat Tyron Woodley when they square off on Showtime pay-per-view later this month.

The YouTube star-turned boxer is set for his fourth professional fight when he faces Woodley on August 29. Paul has looked good against extremely low-level opposition in the early stages of his boxing career.

Paul beat fellow internet celebrity AnEsonGib in his debut before spectacularly knocking out former NBA player, Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Last time out the 24-year-old emerged victorious against former ONE Championship and Bellator titleholder, Ben Askren.

Woodley represents the first true test of Paul’s career. The former UFC champion has been competing at the top of MMA for years and knocking out elite-level fighters in the process. ‘The Chosen One’ has lost four straight fights and is definitely on the tail end of his career but many believe he will spring the upset on August 29.

Mousasi explained to MMA Fighting why he’s not one of those people.

“To be honest, no,” Mousasi said with a laugh. “You know, Tyron Woodley is 40, he has lost all of his [recent] fights. They chose him because he’s a short guy, he’s not a boxer. I don’t know why people think he can box. Who said Tyron Woodley is a boxer?

“He has one right hand with a small glove,” Mousasi added. “One-hundred percent, it’s not going to go well for him. But it’s going to make money and I wish him well, and I don’t have anything against Tyron Woodley. But let’s be honest, they didn’t choose him because he’s going [win]. Jake Paul chose him because he thinks he’s beatable.”

