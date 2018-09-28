Gegard Mousasi Hints At Heavyweight Move Before Retiring

Current Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi has silently had an extremely impressive career as a mixed martial artist.

Mousasi is gearing up to defend his 185-pound title against welterweight champion Rory MacDonald. That will happen this weekend (Sat. September 29, 2018) in the main event of Bellator 206. The 33-year-old has had a long career, fighting since 2003.

While he doesn’t have much time left in the sport, Mousasi tells MMA Fighting he wants to do more “fun fights” once he begins to wind down in his career. That could include a jump up to heavyweight:

“I think as I get older, I’m going to look for the fun fights. Maybe heavyweight, light heavyweight. I’m tired of the weight cut, so I’ll want to fight at the highest levels for these four fights, and then from there fight old men,” Mousasi said. “I don’t know. I think I will be close to the end of my career, so if I continue to fight, I would like to have more comfort. I don’t want to lose a lot of weight anymore. I’ll fight heavyweight too, I don’t have a problem with that. “I always said after these four fights, I would want to retire, but like I said, everything depends on the result. If I win every fight in four or five minutes, I keep winning, yeah, the desire will be to continue. But if I have fights like Shlemenko, then I have to rethink [things].”

Mousasi is currently on a seven-fight win streak that extends back to his days in the UFC. He has not lost since being TKO’d by Uriah Hall back in 2015. Finishing all but one of his seven wins, Mousasi eventually found himself holding the Bellator middleweight title.

If Mousasi’s career is indeed winding down, it should be interesting to see if he does decide to jump up to heavyweight.