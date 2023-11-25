Kildare puncher Gary Cully lands decision win over Reece Mould in title fight return to 3Arena – Highlights

Naas boxing talent, Gary Cully returns to the winner’s enclosure tonight at the 3Arena in Dublin, landing the WBA continental Europe lightweight championship against British fighter, Reece Mould in a close, split decision (97-93, 93-97, 96-94) victory in his second outing of the year.

Cully, 27, a native of Naas Co. Kildare returned to the squared circle tonight for the first time since May, where he saw his gleaming professional record come to and end, courtesy of a blistering knockout defeat to Jose Felix Jr. in the third round of their clash.

And going the distance for the first time in his professional boxing career, Cully, who has taken his boxing talents to Liverpool full time this year, turned in a classy boxing and counter striking display against Mould in tonight’s co-main event clash — handing the defending champion just his second professional defeat following a prior loss to Leigh Wood.

Attempting to counter and fight between his jab and a heavy left backhand for the majority of his 10 round clash with Mould tonight, Gary Cully won the clash on two of the three judge’s scorecards for a split decision win, returning him to the winner’s enclosure.

Below, catch the highlights from Gary Cully’s decision win over Reece Mould in Dublin