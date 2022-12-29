Watch | Marcus Aurelio shockingly TKO’s opponent with a slam into a moat at INOKI BOM-BA-YE × Ganryujima

Marcus Aurelio did something pretty wild at INOKI BOM-BA-YE × Ganryujima in Ryogoku, Japan on December 28. The event was a blend between MMA and Ganryujima. Ganryujima is a martial arts competition focused on striking and has a unique ring. It is a sideless platform which is surrounded by a smoky moat. Fighters are allowed to slam their opponent outside the ring, just as Marcus Aurelio did to Hidenori Ebata.

On Twitter, MMA journalist Marc Raimondi shared:

This was absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/mgPmHNlJPy — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) December 28, 2022

Brazil’s Marcus Aurélio caught a knee and drove Hidenori Ebata into the ground. Ebata looked to break his fall by sticking his arm out, a brutal mistake as he likely broke or dislocated his shoulder from the looks of things. The Japanese-born athlete was unable to cintue afterwards due to an injury.

This is the same Marcus Aurélio who famously fought Takanori Gomi in PRIDE FC twice in 2006. He would later fight in the UFC and DREAM against opponents such as Clay Guida, Evan Dunham, Shinya Aoki, among many others. In official MMA bouts, Aurélio has not fought since 2012

Marcus Aurélio discusses INOKI BOM-BA-YE × Ganryujima

The Ganryujima website does not entirely explain the rules. They write: “To summarize, Ganryujima’s concept of aiming for “the world’s best strikes with a focus on standing techniques” and “fair mixed martial arts battles” is a manifestation of the “martial arts” orientation. In addition, the athletes want to show a decisive difference from other martial arts events by having the awareness of showing “beautiful fighting” = “martial arts”. Will the players understand that?”

On Instagram, Brazil’s Marcus Aurélio explained the slam:

“This is the result of the fight. Before you ask, yes this is legal, it is part of the rules of Ganryujima. Nobody complained or said anything when I fought Hoshikaze, a Sumo fighter of over 300 Lbs slammed me outside the ring with all his weight. I took the fight knowing the rules and the risks involved. “

The Brazilian MMA veteran continued:

“All us fighters takes fights risking everything, our reputation, our health and even our lives. Respect to my opponent for taking the fight against me. I’m glad he is OK. Respect to all fighters who risk their lives, I’m sure they are gonna change the rules now, I just find it ironic that when it was done to me it was entertainment, and when I do to others it’s “unfair”. Thanks everyone, hope this clarifies any doubts about this fight.”