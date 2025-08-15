Alfie Davis Pulls Off Epic Upset Against Gadzhi Rabadanov to Win Lightweight Tournament – PFL 9 Highlights

Alfie Davis scored a stunning upset over Gadzhi Rabadanov in the PFL World Tournament headliner on Friday night in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The fight went as oddsmakers pretty much expected, with Rabadanov attempting his superior ground game to grind out his 27th career victory and second straight PFL lightweight tournament title. However, Davis was able to find some success in the stand-up game, landing an especially slick uppercut in the third round.

It was enough to stifle Rabadanov’s offense for the remainder of the round, but the Russian got right back to his wrestle-heavy attack in the fourth, taking Davis down almost immediately and keeping his back to the mat for most of the stanza.

Rabadanov struggled to get Davis down in the fifth, leading to another lackluster offensive round for the defending champion and sending us to the scorecards for what would be a shocking decision.

Official Result: Alfie Davis def. Gadzhi Rabadanov via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) to win the PFL lightweight world tournament final.

