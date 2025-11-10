Gable Steveson Confirmes He Is in Talks with The UFC and Will Fight There – Once Jon Jones Says He is Ready

Former amateur wrestling star Gable Steveson has made it known that he is excited to make the jump over to the UFC – when Jon Jones and his team believe that he is ready.

Gable Steveson was considered to be a prospect in many different fields when he came out of the Olympics and since then, he’s tested the waters in a few different sports. He tried his hand at professional wrestling, but things didn’t really work out, and the same is true for his brief stint in the National Football League. Now, though, he has shifted his focus to mixed martial arts, and he has one of the greatest of all time in his corner.

Jon Jones is part of the team hoping to take Gable Steveson to the next level and after a successful debut, people are already talking about him heading to the UFC – in what would serve as a pretty similar trajectory to Bo Nickal, who is set to return to action this weekend at UFC 322.

In a recent interview, Gable Steveson confirmed that there have already been preliminary talks with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Gable Steveson wants UFC opportunity

“I talked to Mick. Great convo, healthy. And we’ll see where it goes from there… There might be one that someone’s getting ready to call me about right after this interview. So I’ll be waiting to pick up the phone.”​

Whenever I feel like we are at that time that Jon Jones looks me in the face and says, ‘Hey, now is the time to take that next step.’ And when he says it, we’ll be ready and we’ll take it from there. But man, I’m fully confident right now that I can go into a big promotion and kind of make waves.”​

It’s in Steveson’s best interests not to rush into anything in the UFC, especially after what happened to Nickal in his last outing against Reinier de Ridder. With that being said, he’s a big (yet controversial) name, and you would have to imagine Dana White is going to be interested in signing him.