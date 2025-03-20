Flight of the Flyweights: UFC Parts Ways with a Pair of 125-Pound Mainstays

The UFC’s flyweight division just got a little lighter.

On Thursday, the social media account UFC Roster Watch reported that both Montana De La Rosa and Andrea ‘KGB’ Lee have been released. Whether their contracts were terminated or simply not extended is unknown.

Interestingly, De La Rosa’s last fight inside the Octagon came against Lee at a Fight Night card in Louisville last year.

De La Rosa (13-9-1) previously competed on The Ultimate Fighter 26, earning a first-round submission victory over Ariel Beck before coming up short against eventual winner Nicco Montana. Despite the loss, she was signed by the promotion to help fill out the flyweight division.

She proceeded to win three straight via submission before seeing her streak snapped at the hands of (you guessed it) Andrea Lee.

Unfortunately, she would only win three of her next nine fights. She snapped a three-fight losing skid in a rematch with ‘KGB’ in June, but it wasn’t enough to save her job.

‘KGB’ Lee was one of the flyweight division’s most active fighters

Much like De La Rosa, Lee (13-11) kickstarted her UFC career by going 3-0 with wins over Veronica Hardy and Ashlee Evans-Smith before losing three straight fights. She bounced back with back-to-back W’s against Antonina Shevchenko and Cynthia Calvillo but then proceeded to lose her next six in a row, leading to her 2025 release.

Lee exits the promotion currently tied with Katlyn Cerminara for the most bouts in UFC women’s flyweight history at 14.