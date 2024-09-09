Freddie Roach says Jake Paul is just ‘Okay’ Ahead of Mike Tyson Fight: “You know, a club fighter”

Jake Paul will have youth on his side when he steps inside the ring with legendary pugilist ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson this November. According to iconic boxing trainer Freddie Roach, that’s about all he’ll have working in his favor.

When Paul goes toe-to-toe with the former unified heavyweight world champion in Arlington, Texas, there will be a 31-year age gap between the two generational stars. That factoid has sparked a lot of debate over whether or not the fight should be happening with many believing that Tyson is taking an unnecessary risk against the 28-year-old ‘Problem Child’ from Cleveland.

Roach, who trained Tyson during the twilight of his professional boxing career, recently recalled what it was like taking punches from the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ during an interview with DAZN.

“Mike’s a great guy and I did train him for a couple of fights before the end of his career, but his heart wasn’t really in it at that time. If he didn’t knock you out in a couple of rounds he’d get a torn meniscus in his knee or an injury somewhere here or there. “But the thing is Mike is a great puncher, he trains very hard. Being with Mike for two fights it was a lot of fun, I enjoyed it. Catching him on the mitts was very difficult and a lot of fun. Getting whacked by Mike Tyson with the right hook isn’t my favorite spot but I lived through it!” (h/t Seconds Out)

Roach has been unimpressed with what he’s seen out of Jake Paul

Roach has also seen Jake Paul putting in work at the gym and offered his honest opinion of the YouTube star’s skills.

“The kid’s okay,” Roach told FightHype. “You know, a club fighter, I don’t know. I’ve never really met him. He was in my gym and they wanted to work, use the ring. Okay, go ahead.”

Paul is 10-1 in his professional boxing career thus far, though very few of those bouts have come against legitimate boxers. The Problem Child’ has primarily made a name for himself competing against past-their-prime MMA stars like Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz.

The few fights he has won against actual boxers came against a pair of no-name talents who had not been active in the sport for years. Meanwhile, his lone loss came against Tommy Fury, a fighter who is more of a reality TV star than a fighter these days. Paul lost the February 2023 bout via split decision.