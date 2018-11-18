Frankie Edgar Sounds Off On Not Moving To Bantamweight

Frankie Edgar sounds off on why he doesn’t have the desire to move from featherweight to bantamweight in this stage of his career right now.

A featherweight showdown between Edgar and Chan Sung Jung was supposed to headline UFC Denver. However, the former UFC lightweight champion had to pull out of the fight. This led to the Las Vegas-based promotion getting Yair Rodriguez to replace Edgar at this show.

It’s been a wild year for the former UFC lightweight champion, to say the least. He was supposed to challenge Max Holloway for the UFC featherweight title at UFC 222. But had to put out due to injury. Brian Ortega scored a big victory over him in the co-main event of UFC 222 event.

This fight went down March 3, 2018, on pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Edgar was last seen in the Octagon when he scored a unanimous decision win over Cub Swanson. This fight came back in April at the UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Lee event.

Frankie Edgar Addresses This Possibility

During a recent interview (H/T to MMANews), the former UFC lightweight champion gave his take on this possible weight class change.

“If you can make the weight and you can perform, all the power to you. That’s how this sport is set up. I’m not knocking anybody for that. But if I wanted to be the best dieter, I’d f–king be a jockey. I’m a little dude and I’ve always been a little dude. I think I like being the little guy in there battling the big dudes.”

Frankie Edgar stated that he would like to work hard in order to overcome his recent hardship. He also stated that although he’s ruling out the change now, he would be open to it in the future.