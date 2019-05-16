Frankie Edgar Reacts To Receiving Next UFC Featherweight Title Shot

Spread the word!













Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar will once again get the chance to become a two-division champion.

Edgar will face Max Holloway for the 145-pound title at UFC 240 from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on July 27. Should he win, he’ll be on a short list of UFC fighters who have ever won titles in two different weight classes. “The Answer” has been gunning for his third shot at 145-pound gold for some time.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Edgar revealed that he’s “giddy” as the fight inches closer:

“We’re still over 10 weeks away from the fight, and I’m giddy today,” Edgar said. “I woke up and went to train, I’ve got a smile on my face and I’m pumped that I got this opportunity.

“But it is still so far away, and I’ve been here before. So I got to make sure we get to the fight, get to the venue and make it happen. But ten weeks this upcoming Saturday, that’ll be the perfect time. I’ve been training.

“I was hurt for a while, the past month-and-a-half, I’ve been finally back in the gym able to do stuff. So it is perfect timing. I feel like I’m in shape to get in shape right now.”

Edgar comes off a unanimous decision victory over Cub Swanson. He had previously been scheduled to face Holloway at UFC 222 in March of 2018. However, Holloway was forced off the card with an injury. He faced Brian Ortega instead, losing by way of first-round knockout.

Now, following his victory over Swanson, Edgar is back in the title hunt. He hopes to become the first man to defeat Holloway at 145 pounds since Conor McGregor did so in 2013.