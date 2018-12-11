Frankie Edgar Claims He’s Next In Line For Featherweight Title Shot

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar believes he’s next in line for a featherweight title opportunity.

Edgar was set to challenge 145-pound king Max Holloway at March’s UFC 222. However, Holloway was forced off the card with an injury, and replaced by Brian Ortega. Ortega won the fight via first-round knockout, becoming the only man in MMA history to have finished Edgar inside the cage. Ortega then earned the next shot at the featherweight crown but lost to Holloway via fourth-round TKO over the weekend (Sat. December 8, 2019).

Now, Edgar, who is recovering from a torn bicep injury, is just about ready to get back into the Octagon. When he does, he believes he’s still next in line for a 145-pound title opportunity. He had this to say on the “Ariel Helwani MMA Show” earlier today (Mon. December 10, 2018):

“I think I’m next in line, I think we should go back to that fight (Holloway). I feel like Holloway, he doesn’t owe me anything, but I think we wanna get that one done.”

Edgar noted he has already reached out to UFC President Dana White, and the pair have agreed to speak soon on what’s next for him:

“I said, ‘I gave my shot up, maybe it wasn’t the best idea, but I thought I was gonna win that fight, it didn’t go my way – ‘ And he said we’ll see. He said we’ll talk next week, we’ll see what happens, and we’ll see how it plays out.”

There has been a lot of talk about the possibility of Holloway moving up to lightweight next. White has said he’d like the Hawaiian to move up to 155 pounds, and Holloway is certainly interested in the superfights the division has to offer.

As for Edgar, he’s one of the last big match-ups available to “Blessed” at 145 pounds before a potential division change.