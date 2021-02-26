Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is set to make his boxing debut on April 17 against former Boxing champion Antonio Tarver.

In a post to his Twitter Mir shared that he has always wanted to test himself inside the Boxing ring and when the oportunity arose he had to take it.

I am a competitor. I have been all my life.

I take on challenges to grow and better myself as a person.

I have always wanted to test myself in the boxing ring so when this opportunity arose I jumped on it.

See you April 17th @AntonioTarver #MirTarver — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) February 25, 2021

Mir last competed in MMA in October of 2019 and had a win over fellow veteran Roy Nelson to break a four fight losing streak. His opponent to be, Tarver, has seen a longer break since his last competition, which was a draw to Steve Cunningham in 2015.

Contract signed and notarized ✍🏾 now show me my opponent 👀

👉🏾 @Triller “I’m Back” 🎩 #Fight4MentalHealth 🥊 pic.twitter.com/lwJ85z0EPv — The Magic Man 🎩 (@AntonioTarver) February 22, 2021

In a post on his Twitter Tarver shared that he had signed a contract to fight on April 17 but was yet to match up with Mir as his opponent.

This fight joins the card to be headlined by YouTuber and controversial Boxer Jake Paul, against retired multiple-time MMA champion Ben Askren.

The event to be held by the promotion Triller looks to include multiple former MMA fighters as well as a range of other boxers to fill out the events lineup.

As Mir has competed at Heavyweight during his time in MMA it is likely this is where the bout will be contested, however, for Tarver this is a switch as he traditionally spent most of his career at Light-Heavyweight. Heading into this matchup Tarver boasts a record of 31 wins, 6 losses, and 1 draw, with his last loss being in 2009 by unanimous decision.

Currently, Mir’s MMA record sits at 19 wins and 13 losses.

Who do you think wins in the matchup of combat sports athletes?