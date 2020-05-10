Francis Ngannou Sleeps Jairzinho Rozenstruik – UFC 249 Results

Spread the word!













Next up we have a heavyweight match-up that promises fireworks. Francis Ngannou will face off against Jairzinho Rozenstruik to decide who’s next in line for the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier III.

Round 1: Jairzinho Rozenstruik opens up with a nice low kick. Francis Ngannou comes bulldozing forward and catches his opponent clean on the chin with a left hook knocking out Rozenstruik. ‘Big Boi’ receives a few unneeded follow-up strikes whilsts he’s out cold with his back up against the cage.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Francis Ngannou def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, KO (Punches), 0:20 R1.