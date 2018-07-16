Francis N’Gannou Fires Back At Dana White Over Ego Comments

It takes a big man to admit his wrongs, and it takes an even bigger man to admit his ego has run-a-muck.

However, that’s exactly what Francis N’Gannou did earlier today on the “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show”.

N’Gannou has been largely criticized for his less-than-stellar performance against Derrick Lewis at UFC 226 earlier this year (July 7, 2018). Dana White went so far as to say that N’Gannou’s ego was “out of control,” and thus one of the reasons for the poor performance by the Cameroonian.

N’Gannou admits to having an ego but thinks his unwillingness to pull the trigger in the Lewis fight was his eventual downfall:

“If someone has an issue with you and doesn’t tell you, how would you (react) – if you haven’t seen him or talked with (him)?” N”Gannou said. “If you have an issue, tell me.” “We are all human. I don’t necessarily agree I have an ego. I’m never one to stay down when I fell down. You have to have that ego when you’re a fighter. You have to stand there and believe you’re No. 1. That’s ego. But not the one to hurt the people around me.”

A match-up against Junior dos Santos is what the Cameroonian is hoping for next; however, N’Gannou’s immediate plans will be to open an MMA gym in his home village, where he could cultivate a deeper understanding of the sport.

“I have no injuries,” N”Gannou said. This year I want to fight. Who I want to fight exactly? I was supposed to fight Junior almost a year, 10 months ago. He just came back. Great win. So, maybe that one.”