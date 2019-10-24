Francis Ngannou Explains Why He Was Passed Over For Alexander Volkov Fight

Spread the word!













After Junior dos Santos was forced to withdraw from his UFC Moscow fight against Alexander Volkov, many thought Francis Ngannou would fill-in.

Yet, that is not the case as Greg Hardy ended up taking the fight. But, Ngannou was indeed offered the fight, but wanted it at UFC 245 in Las Vegas instead.

“Obviously, two days ago they called my manager if I wanted to fight,” Ngannou said to TMZ Sports (via MMA Fighting). “Like, when? Of course I want to fight. Where and when, with who? ‘In 18 days.’ Really? For what purpose? What is the goal for this fight because it’s a step down for me. We’re talking about what, a title shot guarantee, a contract renegotiation, what? ‘No, we’re not talking about that. Just a fight.’

“So we think about it and we’re like, what is the purpose to risk to go to the fight without a training camp because it’s just 18 days. This fight was announced maybe two months ago…We prefer, okay let’s put the fight, Alexander Volkov and I in Las Vegas, which is like, in almost eight weeks, seven to eight weeks. That would make more sense. By then I’ll have a good training camp, appropriate training camp for the fight.”

Right now, Ngannou says fighting by the end of the year is unlikely and he is growing frustrated with the UFC.

“I just want the UFC to pay me some respect and for the UFC to give me a damn fight,” Ngannou concluded. “That’s what I’m asking for. I was expecting to have a fight by December to make my Christmas and New Year for my family. Hey man, I need a fight. I need to make money.”

