It’s been a couple months since former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was released from his contract, and he’s been in search of an opponent ever since.

Ngannou is looking to compete in boxing and there was talk of him facing WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury for some time, but it appears he’s looking in a different direction at this point.

The former heavyweight champion recently went onto Ariel Helwani‘s MMA Hour to discuss what’s next for him.

Helwani asked Francis Ngannou if former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder was a match up he’s interested in:

“Yes, we have had the conversation and at this moment we are closer (with him) than anyone else.”

Helwani then asked when this match-up could take place:

“Maybe sometime this summer, maybe from the beginning or the end of summer.”

Ngannou then stated he doesn’t know whether the fight will take place in the USA or elsewhere, before answering if this would be a one-off, or if the two will rematch in MMA:

“Well it depends how serious he is. For me I think there’s more interest in boxing because I will give him more challenge than he can give me a challenge in MMA. I think (fighting) him in MMA would be a very easy one.”

Would you like to see Francis Ngannou face Deontay Wilder?

