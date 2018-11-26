Francis Ngannou Credits Certain Mindset For UFC Beijing Victory

Francis Ngannou credits having a certain mindset for getting a victory in his pro-MMA career after having some recent struggles.

As seen in the headliner of UFC Beijing, Ngannou TKO’d Curtis Blaydes in 44 seconds in the first round of this heavyweight slugfest. The event went down Saturday (November 24, 2018) at Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China. UFC’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, aired the entire show.

Following the fight, he spoke about what he credits to get this win at the post-fight press conference. He credits to having fun again to get back to his winning ways (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I came back tonight to have fun. My last fight wasn’t that good, just because I was too concerned about what’s going to happen. I put a lot of stuff in my mind. Then, after that, I took time and thought about why I started this sport.

The former title contender continued by stating that at the beginning of his MMA career, his dream was to become a world-class boxer. Now, he’s ready to go and continue his dominance in MMA. There are some people who think this win may have put himself back in title contention. Time will tell whether that actually happens or not.