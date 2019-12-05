France Pushes Back Legalization Of MMA From Initial January Date

Spread the word!













Mixed martial arts (MMA) fans in France will have to wait a bit longer for the sport to be legalized in their country.

It was reported this past summer that France would be legalizing MMA in January of 2020. However, according to a report from Le Parisian, the date has been pushed back to February, if not longer. The wait is due to a delay in approval that the Comité National Olympique et Sportif Français (the Olympic and Sports Committee of France) needs to give to Roxana Maracineanu, the country’s minister of sport.

The first-ever announced MMA event in France is the Afro-French MMA promotion, ARES Fighting Championship, which will take place on March 21 in Paris. The promotion is run by MMA Factory Paris head coach Fernand Lopez, who has trained the likes of UFC combatants Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. Hopefully the sport is legalized in France come March, otherwise, the ARES show will need to be relocated.

What do you think about France pushing back their date to legalize MMA?