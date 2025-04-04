Former UFC Titleholder Calls Out Fickle MMA Fans ‘Didn’t appreciate me as champion until I was gone.’

Former UFC champion “Mighty Mouse” Demetrious Johnson, one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, recently reflected on his career and the fickle nature of MMA fandom. The US-born Johnson retired from professional fighting at the age of 38 in 2024. Recently he expressed how fans often fail to appreciate athletes during their prime.

Demetrious Johnson

He became the UFC’s first-ever flyweight champion in 2012 and defended the title a record-breaking 11 times over six years. Despite his unparalleled success, Johnson often faced criticism during his reign, with some fans labeling him as “boring” or questioning the level of competition in the flyweight division. However, his technical brilliance and creativity inside the cage were undeniable, highlighted by moments like his iconic “suplex-to-armbar” submission against Ray Borg in 2017.

UFC Champion

In 2018, Johnson made headlines when he transitioned from the UFC to ONE Championship as part of a historic trade for Ben Askren. He continued his legacy overseas, winning the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix in 2019 and later capturing the ONE Flyweight Championship. His career culminated with a trilogy victory against Adriano Moraes in 2023 before announcing his retirement in 2024.

“People didn’t appreciate me as champion until I was gone. Now everyone says they want me back, but I’m happy building my YouTube channel and focusing on Brazilian jiu-jitsu. At 38 years old, I have no reason to return—I’m enjoying life and building my brand,” he stated in a recent video.

Despite retiring as one of MMA’s most decorated athletes, Johnson’s relationship with fans has been complex. During his UFC tenure, he often struggled to garner widespread acclaim despite his achievements. Some attributed this to a lack of self-promotion or drama outside the cage, qualities that tend to attract mainstream attention in combat sports. Johnson himself acknowledged this dynamic in past interviews, emphasizing that he preferred focusing on his craft rather than catering to public perception.

Since stepping away from MMA, Johnson has embraced new pursuits. He earned a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and has been actively competing in grappling tournaments while growing his presence on YouTube. Athletes are often celebrated more after their departure than during their peak.