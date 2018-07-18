Former UFC Fighter Hints At Sexual Harassment Allegations Regarding Dana White

The aftermath of UFC President Dana White and former heavyweight Brendan Schaub’s Instagram beef just got more serious.

White blasted Schaub on Instagram due to a misunderstanding from one of “Big Brown’s” comments on his “Below The Belt” podcast regarding UFC middleweight Israel Adesanya. White took things a step further by suggesting Schaub has built his name off longtime UFC commentator and Schaub’s good friend Joe Rogan.

Schaub fired back with a lengthy response to White, which included Schaub presumably suggesting White had a romantic relationship with Ronda Rousey at some point.

Former UFC fighter Josh Thomson recently took to his podcast, “Sammy And The Punk” and offered his thoughts on the matter. He revealed some interesting things about the reputation White has with fighters and their female companions (via MMA Mania):

“There are people that I’ve been close with, that have fought for the UFC for a long time, and they have had very similar problems to what Brendan’s having right now. Where he was dating a girl that maybe Dana was trying to date or either dating at the time and that girl kind of liked somebody else,” said Thomson. “It just became an issue. Like all of a sudden that person wasn’t on pay-per-view anymore. All of a sudden that person was getting cut for no reason. It was little things like that. It just seems really, it’s so funny. For someone who has made $364 million. Really? I just don’t get it.”

Thomson also warned White, noting that all it takes is one accusation to potentially ruin his career in the midst of the ‘#metoo’ era:

“I’m talking about people that have, I don’t want to put anybody else’s name out there on blast, but there are people that were so ingrained, world champions, so ingrained in the company that are now are no longer even heard of, that Dana has either tried to hang out with that person’s wife,” revealed Thomson. “Or he tried to basically like, there is just so many different…I can’t even get into this man. I don’t want to get in on all that. For this to happen, it’s true. This is exactly what you would expect from Dana,” he added. “It’s unfortunate because he is such a high-profile person. Honestly, in this situation you got to be careful Dana because in this whole movement of Me Too, just wait for one girl to speak up and be like, ‘You know what? I’m on Brendan’s side.’ Think about it it, I can see it, he is a guy with high powers worth hundreds of millions.”