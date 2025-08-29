The ongoing influx of commentary surrounding the Raja Jackson incident has only intensified in recent days. The story centering on Raja Jackson, son of former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Rampage Jackson, attacking professional wrestler Skyo Stu – has transcended the world of combat sports and entered mainstream discourse. It is now being covered not only by major news outlets but also by high-profile influencers across various platforms.

Recently, Dillon Danis – a former Bellator fighter and one-time training partner of “The Notorious” Conor McGregor – was asked for his perspective during an interview. His comments addressed what is rapidly becoming one of the most talked-about controversies in modern MMA.

“I think it’s hard to watch. In a way, it seems like he might be dealing with some anger issues—because why else would he do that? Anyone who’s trained, or just has common sense, knows when someone is working or just going through the motions. Saying ‘I’m going to pick you up’ is one thing—but slamming the guy like that? That’s ridiculous. Especially coming from someone who’s trained. Sure, he’s only 1-0-1, but that first haymaker looked like he was trying to seriously hurt the guy. It’s just sad. I don’t get it. Honestly, it reflects badly on all of us.”

Raja jackson not arrested

Danis himself is no stranger to controversy outside the ring. He was notably involved in an altercation with Jake Paul involving a thrown microphone, and played a central role in one of MMA’s most infamous street brawls. That incident occurred at UFC 229, when Khabib Nurmagomedov—living up to his moniker “The Eagle” – leapt out of the cage to confront Danis and the rest of McGregor’s corner following the main event. However, none of those incidents resulted in serious injuries or the level of public and media backlash currently surrounding Raja Jackson’s alleged attack. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the Jackson incident.