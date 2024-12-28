Former NFL Star Throws Shade at Jamahal Hill Over UFC PI Confrontation with ‘Poatan’

After suffering a brutal first-round knockout against Alex Pereira at UFC 300, former 205-pound titleholder Jamahal Hill wanted to run it back with ‘Poatan’ at the UFC Performance Institute.

Ahead of the UFC’s final pay-per-view event of 2024, video footage of Hill trying to start sh*t with Pereira at the PI quickly went viral. In the clip, which you can see below, Hill approached the reigning light heavyweight champion and started talking trash, prompting Pereira to throw a pair of gloves at him and challenge Hill to get inside the cage.

Alex Pereira and Jamal Hill going at it in the UFC PI😳 pic.twitter.com/zig2duJZKa — Unanimous Decision ⚔️ (@UnanimousDC) December 5, 2024

Of course, Hill declined to do so.

Looking back on the incident during a recent reunion with Daniel Cormier, former NFL safety Ryan Clark was quick to remind ‘Sweet Dreams’ what happened the last time he tried to throw hands with the Brazilian boogeyman.

“You know Jamahal Hill acting like he want to throw hands but he don’t really throw hands, cuz the last time he threw hands his hands wasn’t throwing like they were supposed to be, but Alex’s was,” Clark said.

Jamahal Hill faces Jiri Prochazka in his Return to the Octagon at UFC 311

While Jamahal Hill is a former light heavyweight titleholder, the Michigan native only holds one victory over a top-10 opponent. That being Johnny Walker who currently sits in the No. 10 spot in the division.

He’ll look to change that on January 18 when he returns to the Octagon for a clash with ex-champion Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311 in Los Angeles.

It will be Hill’s first time competing since suffering the quick-fire KO against Pereira in April.