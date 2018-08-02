Former Bellator Fighter Charged With Stabbing Man In The Heart

Former Bellator fighter Danny Lynn Tims III was arrested last Saturday night (July 28, 2018) in Jupiter, FL and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, robbery, and vehicle theft.

Tims, 29, is a semi-retired MMA fighter who last fought in 2015; he reached his pinnacle in 2010 when the Missouri native competed three times in the Bellator cage.

It’s important to note that Tims is presumed innocent until proven guilty, just like anyone else under the United States legal system. But it doesn’t look good for Tims. The Palm Beach Post reports that police believe Tims stabbed the 37-year-old in the heart with a knife and then proceeded to stab the victim’s girlfriend in the thigh. Tims is also accused of stealing the woman’s purse and car after the alleged attack.

According to the arrest report, Tims and the women involved in the incident were in fact roommates. The situation escalated due to an argument that eventually would leave a 37-year-old man fighting for his life. Tims was arrested 30 minutes after the stabbing at the Jupiter Cove apartment complex.

This is the most recent run-in with the law for Tims, who has been charged with several misdemeanors and traffic violations between 2011-2015. In 2013 he pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, three counts of domestic assault (second degree), and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

The former fighter could be fighting for his life; in Florida, an attempted murder charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.