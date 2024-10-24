Kevin Fernandez is a flyweight fighter who has age and a winning record on his side. He has every chance in the world to get more eyes on him, starting Friday at LFA 195. The UFC and other prominent MMA promotions have made it a point to scout and find fresh talent. Some smaller promotions, namely LFA, have proven to be perfect feeder leagues for them.

The Legacy Fighting Alliance has produced top talent in MMA for over a decade. At LFA 195, Kevin Fernandez could finally break through the glass ceiling his career has been under.

To get a complete understanding of who he is and what he can be, you need to know everything you can about him. Allow this to be your introduction to Kevin Fernandez so that when he does make the jump into the UFC or another major promotion, you are aware of who he is.

Fighter Background

Fighting out of Fort Worth, Texas, the “Lil Dragon” has emerged in a state loaded with MMA talent in all weight classes. Kevin Fernandez has remained busy and healthy to start his career, and at just 25 years old, he has a record of 7-1. He brings a dose of old-school combat sports to folks who crave it, and he will fight on a quick turnaround.

A prime example is that Kevin Fernandez just fought on October 6 and now fights on October 25.

The UFC and Dana White love to see fighters with insane work ethic and health ability. With how many fight cards they try to run a year, they need fighters ready to step up and entertain. Fernandez does that and shouldn’t be overlooked when we discuss his potential to keep growing as a fighter.

Stand-Up Ability

When you watch Kevin Fernandez, his stand-up will not “wow” you, but it gets the job done. He can keep a good distance and showcases good head movement. Even when he isn’t throwing anything technical or powerful, his defense allows him to avoid those types of strikes. He does impress at times check and catching kicks as well which he then is able to turn into a takedown to get where he is more comfortable.

Kevin Fernandez leaves himself open to those same takedowns with some errant kicks he can throw. He is comfortable being uncomfortable in the stand-up, but that trait can grow and develop over time. His footwork is clean enough that once he gets his boxing to evolve past a basic skillset, he could start cooking with gas.

Grappling Ability

Kevin Fernandez and his grappling ability is good enough to the point where no one will ever boo whenever his fight gets to the mat. Not often do we see a fighter remain busy on the ground, but Fernandez is absolutely relentless whenever he is on the ground. He will look for a double leg early in fights if he sees the opening and gets his opponent to the ground, and from there, the quicksand starts for them.

His gas tank and cardio shine as he remains busy with transitions, punches, and submission attempts to keep his opponent feeling overwhelmed. He doesn’t stick with any one technique for too long because he knows his opponent is trying to problem-solve, so he throws more at them to distract them. In his fight against Javier Cepeda at LFA 163, he went from side control to a mounted crucifix in under a minute.

Kevin Fernandez would finish that fight with an arm-triangle choke; in fact, his last two fights have finished that way. He got to that spot in his finish with smooth transitions and the gas tank to outlast his opponents. Fans may not be a fan of the ground game very often, but Fernandez will make grappling great again, especially at flyweight.