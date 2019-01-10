Floyd Mayweather Reacts To Haters With Interesting Video

Floyd Mayweather reacts to the haters and critics that he has with an interesting video that was recently released on his social media account.

The boxing legend is fresh off a win over Tenshin Nasukawa in their exhibition bout at RIZIN 14 on December 31st from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. He was able to score the TKO win after the corner of the rising prospect threw in the towel after the first round.

Check It Out

Mayweather recently took to his his official Instagram account where he shared an odd video of him showing off his watches. He made $9 million dollars for a little over two minutes of work in his latest fight.

Before this fight, Mayweather was last seen when he beat former UFC lightweight and featherweight champ Conor McGregor. The fight went down on August 26th, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As seen in the fight, the UFC champion did show some good things in the ring. This is all considering that it was his first outing as a professional. However, he ultimately lost by TKO in the tenth round.

Now, there have been a lot of rumors about a potential rematch involving Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao next. The speculation is that it could take place in July but that has yet to be confirmed. Time will tell whether this fight gets booked but has been widely talked about over the past few months.