Chael Sonnen Offers Interesting Theory On Floyd Mayweather’s RIZIN 14 Win

Chael Sonnen offers an interesting theory about the latest fight involving Floyd Mayweather.

The former UFC title contender has never been afraid of speaking his mind or giving his take. Whether it’s pure speculation or insight. The Bellator star did just that when discussing the recent exhibition bout between Mayweather and Tenshin Nasukawa.

The fight ended once Mayweather dropped him three times and was called off in one round when Nasukawa’s corner threw in the towel. It went down at RIZIN 14 on December 31st from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

During a recent video published on his YouTube channel, Sonnen shared this thoughts on Mayweather being lured into it by big money. He also thinks that the script was flipped during this fight.



“We all tried to be the smart marks in the room,” Sonnen stated (H/T to MMANews). “We were trying to make the prediction based on logic. What happened was so many people started to catch on. So many people wanted to be able to predict the outcome that they then double crossed the double cross and they made the Japanese guy do the job. So this thing was really weird.”