Floyd Mayweather Names The ‘Best MMA Fighter In The World’

Floyd Mayweather isn’t just the biggest name in all of boxing, but he’s one of the biggest in all of combat sports.

Although the 50-0 undefeated legend’s days of fighting are likely behind him, that doesn’t mean he’s staying out of the public eye. “Money” recently took to social media to make a claim that certainly got a lot of mixed martial arts (MMA) fans talking.

“Money” posted a highlight clip of fighter Makhmud “Mach” Muradov. Mayweather dubbed Muradov the “best MMA fighter in the world.” The claim opened up a lot of chatter from fans in his replies.

The best MMA fighter in the world ! Makhmud “Mach” Muradov pic.twitter.com/Qh7SPclaJk — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) August 12, 2019

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani shed some light on the situation. Helwani mentioned that, from what he is told, Muradov is the only MMA fighter currently signed to Mayweather’s “The Money Team” (TMT) promotion.

Currently the only MMA fighter Mayweather backs under the TMT banner, I’m told. https://t.co/9MdB24xczz — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 12, 2019

With that being said, this is simply a brilliant promotional move by Mayweather, using his former rivalry with Conor McGregor to get some shine on one of his fighters. Muradov currently holds a record of 21-6 and is on an 11-fight win streak. He hasn’t been defeated since 2016. It will be interesting to see if the middleweight one day makes his way to the UFC.

What do you think about Mayweather dubbing Muradov the “best MMA fighter in the world”?