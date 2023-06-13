Fighters and celebrities react to the melee that broke out during the recent Floyd Mayweather Vs. John Gotti III event.

Mayweather squared of against Gatti, the grandson of former New York mob boss, John Gatti, this past weekend in an exhibition bouts. Mayweather has competed in several exhibition contests in the past few years since his official retirement from professionally boxing. In the sixth round of the scheduled eight, referee Kenny Bayless would stop the fight citing the use of trash-talking and abusive language as the pair goaded and mocked each other.

However, Gotti felt that his work wasn’t done, manoeuvring round Bayless and going at Mayweather, swinging several punches. For his efforts, Gotti would eat a counter right hand which appeared to stun the grandson of former New York mob boss, John Gotti.

Chaos would then erupt, with several members of both entourages jumping in the ring and breaking out into a scuffle. The trouble would continue backstage with attendees brawling backstage, a lot of it was filmed and posted to social media. After the event Gotti would take to Instagram and say –

“Punk b****, Floyd Mayweather, you my enemy for life. Bum never put me down or stopped me. It was a DQ for no reason.”

Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III’s exhibition fight erupted into a mass brawl after being called off by the referee due to ‘trash-talking and abusive language’ 😳🥊 pic.twitter.com/viQ2ZPj8ap — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) June 12, 2023

Fighters and celebs react to Floyd Mayweather Vs John Gotti III brawl

Absolute pandemonium in the ring at the Mayweather vs Gotti III exhibition. This could get really ugly, especially in the aftermath of the event…. — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) June 12, 2023 ‘Absolute pandemonium in the ring at the Mayweather vs Gotti III exhibition. This could get really ugly, especially in the aftermath of the event….’- Michael Chiesa

Never seen no shit like I seen it tonight! @FloydMayweather schooled Gotti ass! And his people couldn’t handle it! — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) June 12, 2023 ‘Never seen no shit like I seen it tonight! @FloydMayweather schooled Gotti ass! And his people couldn’t handle it!’- Claressa Shields

Shit got real in miami — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 12, 2023 Shit got real in miami’- Jamahal Hill

The Floyd-Gotti "brawl" after my man Kenny Bayless stopped the "fight" was obviously scripted and staged. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 12, 2023 ‘The Floyd-Gotti “brawl” after my man Kenny Bayless stopped the “fight” was obviously scripted and staged.’- Skip Bayless

