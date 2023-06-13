Fighters and celebrities react to the melee that broke out during the recent Floyd Mayweather Vs. John Gotti III event.
Mayweather squared of against Gatti, the grandson of former New York mob boss, John Gatti, this past weekend in an exhibition bouts. Mayweather has competed in several exhibition contests in the past few years since his official retirement from professionally boxing. In the sixth round of the scheduled eight, referee Kenny Bayless would stop the fight citing the use of trash-talking and abusive language as the pair goaded and mocked each other.
However, Gotti felt that his work wasn’t done, manoeuvring round Bayless and going at Mayweather, swinging several punches. For his efforts, Gotti would eat a counter right hand which appeared to stun the grandson of former New York mob boss, John Gotti.
Chaos would then erupt, with several members of both entourages jumping in the ring and breaking out into a scuffle. The trouble would continue backstage with attendees brawling backstage, a lot of it was filmed and posted to social media. After the event Gotti would take to Instagram and say –
“Punk b****, Floyd Mayweather, you my enemy for life. Bum never put me down or stopped me. It was a DQ for no reason.”
Fighters and celebs react to Floyd Mayweather Vs John Gotti III brawl
