The jab is arguably one of the most important techniques in boxing and combat sports. One jabbing technique that many great fighters have utilized is the flicker jab.

Here is our guide for how to utilize the flicker jab. Complete with a history of the technique and what you’ll need to know before using the flicker jab.

What is the Flicker Jab?

The flicker jab is a jabbing technique that is predominantly used in boxing. It gets the name flicker jab, because of the flicking motion of your hand during the striking.

Its purpose is quite different from a traditional boxing jab. With a traditional jab, the purpose is to throw it in a snapping motion to land a solid strike.

The flicker jab is thrown for generally two reasons.

A distractive set up to land power punches behind a barrage of flicking jabs. Landing points on your opponent, while keeping them off balance.

What’s also different about the flicker jab is where you can throw it from. You can flick your jab from various angles. Especially from the hip like boxing legend Tommy Hearns used to do.

You probably won’t hurt your opponent with flicker jabs, but you’ll be able to keep your opponent off balance. All while giving you various options to set up your power punches.

Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns

The fighter most known for using the flicker jab was Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns. One of the greatest boxing champions of all time.

Hearns was known as “the hitman and “the motor city cobra.” He won numerous world titles and did so by using his patented flicker jab to set up knockout blows.

Tommy was very tall for his weight class at just over six feet and had an incredible 78 inch reach. He was a tall, slender, and deadly fighter that definitely earned his nicknames. It’s also why Hearns adopted the flicker jab, because the punch was perfect for his body type.

In many of Hearns’ biggest wins, he would rely on his flicker jabs. Flicking multiple jabs at his opponents at will and following them up with powerful crosses and hooks.

The Hitman was relentless in his attacks. Behind the flicker jab, Hearns would win championships in five different divisions.

What You Must Know Before Using the Flicker Jab

The flicker jab is an advanced boxing technique that can’t be learned overnight. Here’s what you must know before using the flicker jab.

Mastery of the Jab

You have to learn to walk before you can run. In boxing that means that you have to master the basic jab before learning the flicker jab.

Once you understand how to set up combos with a basic jab, you can then start learning the flicker jab. After that you can mix up using basic jabs and flicker jabs to keep your opponents off balance.

Understanding of Range

Understanding punching range is a must if you want to use flicker jabs. It’s a long range technique, where you have to be a good judge of distance.

If you have difficulty reading the distance between you and your opponent, this is not a technique for you. Understand the concept of punching range before using this technique or you’ll get hurt.

How to Use the Flicker Jab

The flicker jab is a great technique to base your striking around. Here is what you need to know to use flicker jabs.

Stance

Keep a traditional boxing stance with your feet shoulder width apart and your lead foot forward. Keep your lead hand slightly extended and in front of your face.

The Flicking Motion

When you step forward, you’re going to flick your wrist when you throw your jab. Be sure to double or triple your jab to keep your opponent off balance and follow them with a power punch.

Deception

One of the main purposes of the flicker jab is to distract and confuse your opponent. By throwing these flicking jabs, it confuses your opponent and throws them off their game. It also draws their attention away from the real attack that follows after the flicker jabs.

It’s essential for the fighter to maintain good footwork and defensive positioning while executing the flicker jab. After the initial flicking motion, the fighter should quickly return the lead hand to its defensive position and be ready to evade or block any counterattacks from the opponent.

Set-ups

While your opponent is distracted by the flicker jab, you can exploit the opening by following up with power punches. Everything from a cross, hook, or uppercut. Basically to set up power strikes.

Some combos that you can use can include:

Flicker Jabs To Cross

Flicker Jabs To Overhand

Flicker Jabs To Uppercut

Flicker Jabs To Back Hook

Flicker Jabs To Lead Hook

Flicker Jabs To Lead Uppercut

Of course, you can follow these basic combos with any type of punches you wish depending on the situation.

What’s the Best Body Type For the Flicker Jab

The flicker jab is best suited for fighters that are either tall, have a long reach, or both. Using this technique will enable a fighter with a long range to control the distance of the fight.

This isn’t to say that a shorter fighter cannot utilize flicker jabs with success. Any fighter with a good jab and knowledge of range can make this technique work.

Negatives

In boxing or any striking martial art, every technique is perfect. The only negatives of the flicker jab is if you use it incorrectly. Here are some common mistakes when using the flicker jab.

Jamming Yourself

Probably the most common mistake with this punch is that fighters will jam themselves. Miscalculating the range and getting too close, which causes them to get jammed.

Not Flicking

Of course, the flicker jab involves you flicking your wrist. A quick reflex in order to snap off multiple jabs in short bursts.

When you don’t flick your wrist, your jab is weak and slow. Making it easy for your opponent to counter.

Dropping Your Hand

Along with not flicking your wrist on the jab, another common mistake is dropping your lead hand. This is also one of the most common mistakes for the traditional jab.

The flicker jab can be thrown from the hip, but if your hand keeps dropping, your opponent will make you pay.

Best Way to Learn the Flicker Jab

The effectiveness of the flicker jab lies in its ability to surprise and confuse an opponent. Like any technique, the flicker jab requires practice and timing to be executed effectively.

Take the time to go through trial and error learning the flicker jab and it’ll be a great facet of your arsenal.