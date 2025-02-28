Notorious Flasher Tai Emery Dominates Nicole Schaefer in Power Slap Debut and Steals the Spotlight Again

Tai Emery, the former bare-knuckle fighter known for her controversial celebration after a knockout win in 2022, has made waves again, this time in Power Slap. Competing in Power Slap 11 against Nicole Schaefer, Emery secured a decisive victory in her bantamweight debut, further solidifying her reputation as both a skilled and polarizing athlete.

Tai Emery

Australia’s Emery first gained notoriety during her BKFC debut in 2022 when she celebrated a knockout win by flashing the crowd. This bold act went viral. Emery later explained that the celebration was impulsive and intended to reflect her personality.

In her highly anticipated Power Slap debut, Emery demonstrated her striking power and resilience. The match against Nicole Schaefer was an intense showdown, but Emery’s superior endurance earned her the win. While this time her celebration was more subdued—keeping her top on—it still marked another milestone in her unconventional career. She began as an electrician, then went into lingerie football, among other careers, before finding combat sports and modelling.

With a growing fan base and a knack for staying in the spotlight, Tai Emery’s future in Power Slap looks promising. Whether she continues to court controversy or focuses solely on her athletic achievements, one thing is certain: she remains one of the most talked-about figures in combat sports today.