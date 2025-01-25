Video – PFL Fighter Suffers Horrific Broken Arm Injury in Dubai

Things did not go as planned for PFL standout Mostafa Abada Rashed Neda in Dubai.

In just the second bout of the promotion’s Road to Dubai card on Saturday, the Saudi fighter suffered a brutal injury when his opponent, Haider Khan, unleashed a front kick that ended things in a flash. Neda attempted to block the kick with his forearm but immediately paid the price when his forearm literally snapped in half, forcing him to put the arm back in place while retreating from his opponent.

Fortunately, the referee and Khan recognized the injury immediately and the bout was promptly stopped at the 3:18 mark of the opening round.

Check out the PFL fighter’s brutal injury below:

The victory moved Haider Khan to 9-1 in his mixed martial arts career with five of his wins coming inside the distance. Neda fell to 9-4 overall and saw his five-fight win streak snapped with the loss to Khan. Neda has been finished in all four of his losses.