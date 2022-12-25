Fighter of the Year – LowKick MMA 2022 Awards

Amongst a slew of title changes and memorable performances from veterans and prospects alike over the course of 2022, one fighter – making a successful transition to professional mixed martial arts following a gold-laden kickboxing career, appears to have stood out firmly from a championship crowd. In that breath, Brazilian bruiser, Alex Pereira is firmly your LowKickMMA Fighter of the Year.

Fighter of the Year – Alex Pereira – UFC – 3-0-0 (7 votes)

Embarking on a three-fight undefeated run since a UFC debut back in November of last year, within a year, Sao Paulo knockout ace, Alex Pereira had turned the middleweight world on its proverbial head – with typical, blistering fashion.

Kicking off his year of activity with a unanimous decision win over compatriot, Bruno Silva at UFC Vegas 50 in March, former GLORY Kickboxing duel-weight champion, Pereira would carve his path to a title tilt in the summer of this annum.

Snapping the seven-fight undefeated run of recent UFC Vegas 66 headliner, Sean Strickland, Pereira recorded a destructive first round knockout win – beneath an event headlined by arch-rival, Israel Adesanya.

Headlining at Madison Square Garden in November a year removed from his Octagon bow in New York City, within just four UFC walks, Pereira minted himself as an undisputed middleweight titleholder – rallying to finish kickboxing foe, Adesanya with a fifth round standing TKO triumph.

This angle of Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira at UFC 281 pic.twitter.com/pIcpzCkx9u — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) November 14, 2022

Honorable Mentions

Alexander Volkanovski – UFC – 2-0-0 (4 votes)

Twice defending his undisputed featherweight championship this year, New South Wales native and promotional pound-for-pound number one, Alexander Volkanovski preps himself for a massive outing next year.

However, in 2022, the defending featherweight titleholder turned in consecutive successful defense number three against Chan Sung Jung in April, and then four against three-time foe, Max Holloway, respectively – bloodying the Hawaiian back in July during International Fight Week.

On February 12. next year, Volkanovski travels home – competing for undisputed lightweight spoils against recently minted champion, Islam Makhachev, attempting to become a two-weight champion held simultaneously.

Aljamain Sterling – UFC – 2-0-0 – (1 vote)

Receiving just a singular vote in a year which seems to have gone under the radar for Uniondale native and undisputed bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling firmly cemented his status as the best 135lb fighter to compete under the UFC’s banner.

Rematching rival, Petr Yan in April of this year in Jacksonville, Florida – Sterling put prior title-winning disqualification wins behind him, landing a split decision victory. In October on ‘Fight Island’, Sterling stopped former two-time bantamweight best, T.J. Dillashaw in dominant ground strikes stoppage fashion.

Sterling has yet to book his next Octagon walk, however, rumblings suggest the Serra-Longo staple and Xtreme Couture trainee is set to welcome the retired, Henry Cejudo back to the Octagon as soon as March next.

